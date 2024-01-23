Unified belts to finally split due to controversial ending? - 4 possible finishes for Judgment Day vs DIY for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

WWE Monday Night RAW is the flagship show and the longest running weekly episode program the company produces. The red brand first began all the way back in 1993 and now, over 30 years later, remains an important part of the television landscape.

While it is impossible for every show to be bigger than the last, next week's show will certainly be a big one. RAW on Monday will deal with the fallout of the 2024 Royal Rumble and feature two championship matches.

One of the title bouts confirmed will see Finn Balor and Damian Priest unite to battle DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. DIY have been on a roll as of late and have even defeated The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio in tag team action.

While fans have no idea what to expect from this bout, there's little doubt that it'll be a fun match with a finish that will surely thrill the audience. This article will take a look at a handful of different ways the match could end, which may even mean new champions being crowned.

Below are four possible finishes for The Judgment Day vs. DIY for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

#4. Rhea Ripley, JD McDonagh, and Dirty Dom could help Finn Balor and Damian Priest retain

The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is arguably the top faction in WWE. The stable has been a dominant force on Monday Night RAW since 2022. While members have come and gone, the same fact remains: The Judgment Day runs WWE.

The stable is currently comprised of five members. Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the veterans in the group, having competed for a long time. Rhea Ripley is arguably the leader of the stable, while JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio are also part of the crew.

When Finn and Damian battle DIY on RAW next week, there's a strong chance that members of The Judgment Day will interfere and ultimately cost Gargano and Ciampa the victory. If The Judgment Day are on the same page, DIY will have no chance against the formidable and deadly faction.

#3. DIY could win the titles by pinfall

DIY on Monday Night RAW

DIY are rapidly becoming a top team on WWE television. This makes sense, as the pair were highly influential on the NXT brand. They won the NXT Tag Team Titles together and went on to have an iconic rivalry.

Despite having such a great run on NXT, their main roster career started off slowly. Perhaps due to Vince McMahon's input, neither man reached the heights many expected. In fact, Johnny was kept off of television throughout much of 2023.

Now, however, Triple H has control over the creative direction of WWE and DIY are being given a proper chance. The pair has been building momentum and it could pay off with a victory over Finn and Damian. If they hit Meeting In The Middle, the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles will surely change hands.

#2. Awesome Truth and Judgment Day could interfere leading to a no contest

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day have made a lot of enemies throughout their time in WWE. Some enemies have moved on to other feuds, with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso seemingly having left the faction behind them. Others, however, remain frustrated with the group.

The Miz is somebody who has had constant run-ins with the fierce faction in recent weeks. He and R-Truth have been teaming up and, despite the latter's odd connection to The Judgment Day, there appears to be a rivalry between Awesome Truth and the dangerous stable.

As a result, Awesome Truth could end up interfering in the bout. With R-Truth's affection for the stable and The Miz's animosity towards them, things could become so chaotic that the referee calls for a no contest. It would be a shame for DIY to lose their opportunity due to outside antics, but it is possible.

#1. The bout could end in a draw leading to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles being split

Expand Tweet

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles comprises two sets of belts. The RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles are both represented under the unified name. This happened due to The Usos unifying the belts in 2022.

Fans have been waiting for the titles to no longer be unified since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE. While there have been rumors and speculation regarding when it could happen, no movement has been made on-screen. That could change here.

There's a chance the finish will be a double pin or a dual submission of some kind. This would lead to the match being declared a draw. From there, Adam Pearce could decide to split the titles, giving both teams a set of tag team titles. Eventually, one of the sets of belts could end up on SmackDown.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.