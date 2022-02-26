Unifying the championships at WrestleMania 38 is the smartest move for WWE

For weeks now, we have known that WrestleMania 38 was going to feature Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. Initially, we thought it was going to be for the Universal Championship. Then, fans were led to believe that it might be a Champion vs. Champion match.

Now, we know that Lesnar vs. Reigns is going to unify the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship.

Prior to the announcement of the unification match on SmackDown this week, the concern amongst some in the wrestling world was whether WWE could survive either Lesnar or Reigns holding both belts.

From a creative standpoint, there would be issues with either man having two carry two belts, lead two feuds, and be the main focus of the two shows. Unifying the belts at WrestleMania solves this problem, at least on the surface.

Unifying the championships gives WWE a different playbook to utilize after WrestleMania 38

Bad creative is bad creative, let's just throw that out there. Some will argue that the same creative issues WWE would have faced with one guy holding two belts will still be the same issues faced when one man holds a unified belt.

While that might be true, unifying the belts allows WWE the opportunity to go to new places. Moreover, the unknown of what WWE is going to do is going to make WWE TV more of a must-see.

Who will WWE pick to unify their belts? Will a new belt be introduced? If so, what will it be called? What does this mean for the brand split? Will WWE truly stick to a unified title? Or, will they do what they did back in the early 2000s and bring another World Championship into the mix?

All of these questions are a result of the titles being unified, and all of them will make WWE TV more interesting to watch post-WrestleMania.

Had Lesnar or Reigns won both belts, the only real intrigue would have been who was going to take one of the belts off of them in order to make the product normal again. Unifying the belts allows for there to be more intrigue across the board.

Another positive from combining the titles is that WWE has an easy way to pull the plug if they decide it's not working.

WWE could easily write a storyline that introduces a second major championship, thus erasing everything that comes with the title unification. While this would certainly be an example of poor booking, that option will always be there if a reset button for this unifacation idea is needed.

So, what will happen next? While those answers might still be up in the air, there is also a bigger buzz in the air, and that is good for WWE.

Let us know what you think of the Winner Take All match at WrestleMania 38 in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. Who will unify the WWE Championship and Universal Championship at WM 38? Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns 19 votes so far