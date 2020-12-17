Unique stipulation added to The Fiend vs. Randy Orton at WWE TLC 2020

WWE has announced that the match between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton at WWE TLC 2020 will have a unique stipulation. In a match type that has never been seen in WWE, the two Superstars will battle it out in a Firefly Inferno Match.

What is a Firefly Inferno Match?

The rules of a Firefly Inferno Match have not yet been revealed. WWE’s article announcement gave background information about both Superstars’ history, as well as a cryptic question about Randy Orton’s character possibly changing.

“The Fiend has changed every man to step into the ring with him, but Orton has proven time and again to be a different breed of Superstar? Can The Legend Killer walk through the fire or will The Fiend burn Orton for his past transgressions?”

Inferno matches usually end when a Superstar has set their opponent on fire. Four Inferno matches have taken place throughout WWE history, with Kane involved in all four. The only previous Firefly Fun House match took place at WrestleMania 36 when The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena.

Although it has not been confirmed, the name of the match suggests that the Firefly Fun House will be surrounded by fire at TLC. The go-home episode of RAW before the PPV saw Randy Orton throw Bray Wyatt in a wooden crate before lighting it on fire.

As the fire lit, The Fiend Bray Wyatt emerged and began to attack his fierce rival. The former Universal Champion locked Orton in the Mandible Claw while the crate continued to burn around them.

Previous WWE Inferno matches

While only one Firefly Fun House match has occurred, WWE booked four Inferno matches between 1998 and 2006.

The Undertaker defeated Kane (WWE Unforgiven 1998)

The Undertaker defeated Kane (WWE RAW, 1999)

Triple H defeated Kane (WWE SmackDown, 1999)

Kane defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (WWE Armageddon 2006)

Kane also competed in a Ring of Fire match against Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2013. On that occasion, Wyatt only had to pin his opponent instead of setting him on fire.