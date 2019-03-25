Unpopular Opinion: Brock Lesnar should only be kept for special attraction matches once he loses the Universal title.

What is there to say about the 'Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar that hasn't already been said. The man is an absolute machine who does what he wants to whoever he wants. He is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, WWE Champion and NCAA Division 1 champion. He is the current reigning and defending Universal Heavyweight Champion. Brock Lesnar has accomplished a lot in his career.

While many aren't currently a fan of the man himself or the lack of passion he has for pro-wrestling, the fact of the matter is that Vince McMahon will always consider Brock Lesnar a huge draw. Many people will always dispute this fact given his long title reigns, however, he still does bring eyes to the product no matter how much we dislike him still being there.

Every year we hear talks about him leaving WWE for the UFC, where he seems to actually enjoy being. More than likely, Vince McMahon will be still doing everything in his power to make sure Brock sticks around after Wrestlemania 35. There is always the chance that Brock could reject the offer and resign, however, don't get your hopes up because he probably will stay with WWE and still be allowed to fight in the UFC. Vince McMahon would allow that to happen to help promote WWE, and also as a means to keep Lesnar going to All Elite Wrestling ( AEW ).

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are extremely smart business people, and they will try to get as much money and perks out of WWE for very few appearances as possible. If Brock wants to make even less appearances than he is making now, then it would be wise if they have him drop the Universal title to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania. That way he could stay away for as long as he wants and his lack of presence doesn't affect television or title matches.

The WWE Universe will also benefit in many ways by having things this way. We will have the Universal championship back on a full time superstar, not to mention that when "The Beast" does make an appearance, it will only be to have marquee or special attraction matches. Having him appear at the Big Four pay per views for special attraction matches will bolster the number of big matches on the card. It could also set up dream bouts for him against Cesaro and Bobby Lashley.

With how things currently are in the company, having Lesnar as champion and being absent for long periods has been a massive failure. It has left many wrestling fans and critics astounded why the company can't see that his absence is hurting the product.

Having Lesnar be a special attraction once again will get him back the respect of some fans. He has definitely fallen out of favor with fans due to his long title runs, so hitting the reset button may get people back to enjoy having him around again. It definitely would be better than how things currently are.

