Unpopular Opinion: Cancelling the Firefly Fun House is best for business

Is it time to cancel Bray Wyatt and the firefly funhouse?

DISCLAIMER: These are the opinions of the writer alone.

Censorship.

Its one of the most polarizing issues facing the world today and no one seems to have a fix all solution to the problem. some believe it's better to censor a voice or opinion due to the harmful effects it could have on a person or a group of people, but others think that policing speech is a slippery slope and could lead to unintended consequences.

It's a very complicated issue and not one that has been handled by WWE for quite a while With that being said, however, the company seems to be in a great position to explore the subject of censorship again and it all could center around Bray Wyatt!

Think about it! All WWE would have to do is come out and say that The Firefly Funhouse was canceled due to not being kid friendly enough and the fans would go nuts. It also opens the door for Bray Wyatt to subliminally insert himself into the product and eventually take control of the broadcast entirely!

Not only would this be a great overarching storyline and give Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon a chance to finally work off each other, but it also gives Wyatt the spotlight he has deserved for some time. Beyond all that, it gives another layer to, the Fiend," persona that Wyatt has been cultivating the last couple of weeks.

WWE can also use this as a way to get support behind Wyatt if they just play their cards right. In fact, with Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse being a highly popular segment right now and The Universe's ill feelings towards Vince McMahon, the character, all he would have to do is cancel it to see fans rally behind Wyatt!

Again though, it also opens up the door for this mind-bending storyline that pits Vince McMahon against The Eater of Worlds over what should and shouldn't be aired. In the end, this would create a huge feeling of rebellion in the product. Maybe it could even be enough to finally take Wyatt's new character from the screen to a live crowd!