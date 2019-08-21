Unpopular Opinion: Having a random, bald, bearded man 'unveiled as Roman Reigns' attacker' was the only option

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 302 // 21 Aug 2019, 18:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who was this man?!

SmackDown Live ended last night on a sour note for many as Daniel Bryan and Rowan unveiled Roman Reigns' attacker as...

A random bald man with a red beard.

No, I'm not joking. I wish I was, but I'm not. Regardless, this was one very predictable option, and the only option in my opinion - for one, simple reason.

Why wasn't it Harper or Samoa Joe?

Apologies if this is too simple of an answer - but, well, because neither of those men look like Erick Rowan.

I know, that sounds like I'm booking us into a corner, but I have to. The reason? Because WWE is going all-in with Buddy Murphy as a face - and as such, he can't lie.

If Buddy Murphy's match against Roman Reigns last week was his introduction to the mainstream WWE audience, this week was the week that made him a star - and no member of the WWE Universe will be booing him after it.

Best Kept Secret? No longer a secret.

So, why can't Buddy Murphy lie?

Advertisement

Well, it's simple. Like I said, he's now a face. He's a likeable character despite his arrogance, and last night secured that.

If anyone who isn't Rowan were to be Roman's attacker, Murphy is a liar.

Wait... Rowan is the attacker?

Yep. Sorry, folks. Spoiler alert. The attacker is Erick Rowan!

The only feasible ending to this is that it was Rowan all along, and this new, random, bald, red-bearded man is being framed by Daniel Bryan and the other bald, red-bearded man in WWE for the simple purpose of keeping Buddy Murphy as an honest man.

With so many WWE Superstars waiting to be brought in from the wilderness and revealed as Reigns' attacker, it may have been the disappointing option for many to have this stranger take the spotlight - but it was the only option.

Do you agree? Let us know in the comments.