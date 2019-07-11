Unpopular Opinion: Kevin Owens is not convincing enough as a babyface

Kevin Owens has just done another turn

Well, well, well. Kevin Owens has just done another turn, and he is a babyface again, or so it looks like.

For the uninitiated, Babyface is the term used for a pro wrestler when he is playing the good guy. Coming back to Owens, on the latest episode of Smackdown, he went on a rant against Shane McMahon and blasted him for having hijacked the show by taking up more TV time and opportunities than anyone else which is actually a very valid point.

Later during the match between Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns, Owens slid into the ring and gave Shane O'Mac a Stunner before running out of the arena.

The audience, of course, ate it up. But then again, they do that for anything that Kevin Owens does in the ring. The question here is this: Will people buy him as credible babyface? I, for one, am not convinced.

Firstly, this is Owens' third turn this year, all in the space of a few months. The Prizefighter returned in February after recuperating from an injury he had last October, and this he did as a babyface. He replaced Kofi Kingston in the match against Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at Fastlane.

Owens continued his face run after WrestleMania as he sought to join the New Day and Kofi Kingston welcomed him with open arms before being viciously attacked by the Quebec native.

And so, just like that, Kevin Owens became a heel (bad guy) once again. The feud then culminated in a title match at Money in the Bank where Kofi Kingston won and retained his title. And now, here we are in the present where Owens has turned face once more.

That is one turn too many. The Big Show is notorious for his many face/heel turns and his character's credibility and motivations became hard to buy into. One moment, the Big Show was doing 'good guy stuff', and another, he was one of the baddest heels on the roster. It became difficult to take his actions seriously. Kevin Owens, is dangerously close to that territory.

How long before something like this happens again?

Another reason why I find it hard to accept Owens as a babyface is because of all the times he has betrayed a friend in a storyline.

The history of his booking has a pattern to it. KO has always stabbed a friend in the back. No matter how much goodness his character exudes, one cannot help but feel that a betrayal is around the corner.

Owens has turned on Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho and Kofi Kingston. That, along with the character's sharp tongue and smug arrogance makes you wonder how genuine his actions as a babyface really are.

I am not saying Owens cannot pull it off. He definitely has it in him to make it work. But given how he has been booked, I have serious doubts about that.

Here's hoping the creative allow him to showcase his talents as a face without hastily having him betray someone again.

Maybe a solo run where he does not have to betray an associate could turn this doubter into a believer.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the piece belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.