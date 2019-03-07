Opinion: Vince McMahon needs to allow Triple H to have full control of WWE

Nathan Artis FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 806 // 07 Mar 2019, 06:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

Disclaimer: The views are of the author alone and do not reflect the thoughts of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen Vince McMahon make some very controversial decisions on television. Vince had originally replaced Becky Lynch with Charlotte Flair in the Raw Women's championship match and had also replaced Kofi Kingston with Kevin Owens in the WWE championship match on SmackDown Live.

Many of the fans have been questioning whether or not Vince McMahon is actually losing his marbles, or whether this is some sort of storyline leading up to something big happening in the near future, regarding him relinquishing control to Triple H and Stephanie.

Of course opinions are very divided on this matter, but I would have to say that the majority of people would probably like to see Triple H take over and make some big changes to the WWE product.

We know that Triple H is succeeding beautifully running the NXT brand with a simple formula of basic storytelling, mixed with quality in-ring action. Triple H could implement the same measures on to the main roster to make the shows more compelling and actually show that they are able to adapt with the times.

Vince McMahon has been running the show since 1984 when he bought the company of his father. He has made great strides with it over time by making it a globally branded company, which in itself was something his father had never envisioned.

When young Vince took over eventually brought out the whole territory system, where people learnt the tricks of the trade by honing their craft inside the ring.

In a way, it is good to see how far Vince has brought the company, since buying it from his father. The way the storylines are manufactured and how out of date certain gimmicks are, as well as the delivery on-screen of the characters have been only some of the points and issues that need addressing in the company and modernising.

I still think Vince McMahon is a genius and knows what he's doing to a certain extent. However, I think with how quickly the product is evolving, that Triple H may understand a lot more with what the fans want.

Advertisement

The wrestling business is evolving these days so quickly with modern technology and people having short attention spans as well as certain interests in particular aspects of the business. I think somebody with a younger and fresh mind and perspective will help guide the company in the direction they need to go in.

From watching the NXT product, I would have to say that having Triple H in control would keep the company in safe hands in the long run. He really does seem to know what he's doing and how to deliver a good product that is actually worthwhile.

If all of WWE was run how Hunter runs NXT, WWE wouldn't even have competition, because they would be killing it by putting on five-star classics without all the soap opera drama.

It's hard to understand why Vince does not see that or even have the faith in them to take over now. If WWE was all run like NXT, the NXT Superstars would not be dreading being called up to the main roster and getting buried.

Everybody would be getting an equal chance and be expected to put on their best performance in the ring each and every night, telling an amazing story as we have seen in NXT. It is such a simple formula, yet it has delivered outstanding results.

As the saying goes- in life that you either adapt or perish. We certainly do not want to see the WWE perish because of all the memorable moments that they have given us. Vince has proven that he can adapt slowly to things. However, slowly isn't really good enough these days when people are paying big money to see the product put on the best performances as it can.

A lot of the mistakes made are not even made by the performers but by 50/50 booking and careless creative storylines that have been done at least 1000 times. Booking somebody strongly and then if they get injured, completely destroying their momentum when they get back and work their butts off is not acceptable ( Finn Balor). It's time that WWE management had some fresh blood in it and a new outlook on doing things.

The problem is with management who make the decisions on the outcomes of the matches, and that guy is Vince McMahon and a couple of people such as Kevin Dunn and Bruce Pritchard.

It truly is a shame that respected veteran Arn Anderson is no longer in the company anymore, but it's pleasing to know that Triple H always stuck up for him and believed in him. The relationship was always rocky between Arn and Vince McMahon, probably due to Vince not being told what he wants to hear.

Before you all come at me with pitchforks, I certainly do not hate Vince McMahon. He is a certified genius at creating a globally profitable wrestling promotion and he only continues to build its legacy over the years. For that legacy to be carried on and to be evolved into something greater, with a slightly different vision, then that's where Triple H comes in, as he learnt how to run a company from Vince.

WWE can and probably will open various territories within the company all around the world which will either make or break small companies in that particular state or area. No matter which way things are going it only seems to be onwards and upwards from here for the company.

It's hard to know if Vince McMahon really is out of touch with reality, or whether he's got something big in mind for the two Superstars that he screwed over.

We as the fans just have to hope that WWE management has not given up listening to the fans and that Vince hasn't gone back to his old ways of wanting his golden people as champions. He needs to continue to give underutilised talent push that they deserve.

Advertisement