Unpopular Opinion: WWE has ruined the hottest feud of 2019

This feud has become an absolute mess, storyline wise

We are just weeks away from WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. This year's edition of WWE's Superbowl will take place at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7th, 2019.

Like every other year, this year's 'Mania is stacked with high-profile matches. The major attraction of this event is undoubtedly the triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship, which pits the current champion Ronda Rousey against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

The other high-profile matches on this card include a singles match between the company's COO Triple H and his former Evolution stablemate and Hollywood megastar, Batista, and the Universal Championship bout between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins.

Although on paper the card might seem like a solid card, the company's creative team has done a poor job of building up long-term feuds and storyline for the year's biggest show.

With a few exceptions, most of the matches on the card have built up in the past few weeks without a solid backstory. WWE has always prided themselves as being storytellers but their storytelling for a few matches heading into WrestleMania has been quite shoddy, to say the least.

Usually, the Mania Card starts to take shape around the time Royal Rumble rolls around but this year, WWE only had two confirmed matches for Mania heading into Fastlane, which says something about the company's creative team.

To say that WWE has made a mess of the Charlotte-Lynch-Rousey feud would be a huge understatement. The company has been able to turn one of the hottest feuds in the company into a convoluting mess of unnecessary plot twist and truly illogical story arcs. WWE has made us scratch our heads in disbelief with every passing week.

This feud has lost a lot of sheen over the past few weeks due to the confusing manner in which it has been unravelling. The feud has considerably cooled off Becky Lynch's character who isn't that badass as she once was. Although she remains one of the beloved superstars in the company, this entire saga has made her look weak and destroyed her aura to a large extent.

Ronda Rousey's heel turn and her subsequent tirades against the business and the fans aren't everyone's cup of tea. Rousey's breaking of the fourth wall isn't something entirely new but the way she has done it is irking a lot of fans and rightly so.

Rousey's performance prior to this turn was absolutely cringe-worthy and while the heel turn has certainly rejuvenated her character, she has looked out of place for the larger part of this feud.

The only shining armour in this feud has been the character of Charlotte Flair. Although her inclusion in the match did upset a lot of fans, she has been the most consistent character in this feud. Flair has played the role of a conniving heel to perfection.

Things have only gotten more confusing in this feud with every passing week and at this point, we just want to get this over with. WWE has once again made an interesting feud dull and while the match itself is expected to be good, the storyline and the mess WWE made of it will be remembered for years to come.

