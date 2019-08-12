Unpopular Opinion: WWE should consider discontinuing WWE Main Event



On Wednesday, October 3, 2012, WWE Main Event made its debut on Ion Television. The premiere show featured CM Punk vs. Sheamus and a tag team match featuring Santino Marella & Zack Ryder vs. Tyson Kidd & Justin Gabriel with Michael Cole and The Miz as the announcers. In addition, the likes of Randy Orton, Big Show, Cody Rhodes, and A.J. Lee also competed on the show.

Fast forward to 2019., WWE Main Event features matches involving low-card talents and very rarely, a mid-card talent from the RAW brand and occasionally from the SmackDown brand as well. Superstars such as Cedric Alexander, Curt Hawkins, Dana Brooke, Dash Wilder, EC3, Eric Young, Erik, Gran Metalik, Ivar, Lince Dorado, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Sarah Logan, Scott Dawson and Titus O'Neil have been competing regularly on the show. Big names such as Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Seth Rollins never appear on the show at all. In fact, since the last several weeks, we have been treated to another Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan match which is getting tiresome in my opinion.

My suggestion would be to replace WWE Main Event with an all-women's show which can be titled WWE Ladies Night much like the all-Cruiserweight show WWE 205 Live which replaced WWE Superstars back in the fall of 2016. WWE Ladies Night can feature matches involving female talents such as Brooke, Logan, The Iiconics, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Naomi and many other female talents much like Ring of Honor does with its Women of Honor division by airing WOH matches on YouTube.

In addition, there can also be an untelevised pre-show dark match featuring the lesser-used talents as well. In addition, an all-women's wrestling show could also help boost the Women's Evolution by giving the lesser-used female talents more screen time. Not to mention, there is more depth in the female roster that the male roster had been lacking ever since the 24/7 Championship was created last fall.

By canceling WWE Main Event, it can become just another former C-Show alongside the likes of WWE Superstars, WWE Sunday Night Heat and WWE Velocity, among others.