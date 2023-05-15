Unscripted moment on Fast & Furious set lead to Dwayne Johnson's exit?

It's no secret that Dwayne Johnson's status with the Fast & Furious franchise is somewhat in a gray area. The Rock has surely found success in the films and it's one of his best-performing ones, but his relationship with some of the cast has affected his appearance.

The Rock's first movie in the action-packed franchise was in 2011's Fast Five. He returned for Fast & Furious 6 in 2013, where he is now allied with Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto and the rest of the crew.

At the end of the aforementioned installment, there was a scene between Dwayne, Ludacris (Tej Parker), and Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce). In an unscripted scene, Tyrese joked to "hide the baby oil" and Johnson responded that Gibson should "hide his big a** forehead." The reply even resulted in Ludacris spitting out his drink.

However, it should be noted that the unscripted moment was not the reason Dwayne Johnson exited the Fast & Furious franchise. In an interview with IGN, Ludacris even opened up that the cast had fun on set and it was his idea to begin the bit anyways.

"We have a lot of fun on set, because we do a lot of different takes and a lot of our ideas make it into the movie. At the end of Fast Six when I spit out my drink and laugh at The Rock's comments to Tyrese, I'd whispered to him to joke on Tyrese. So it's very organic. I was really laughing. We make real moments. We're really being ourselves."

For those wondering, Dwayne Johnson's exit from the Fast & Furious franchise is due to his negative relationship with former co-star Vin Diesel. The Rock made his final appearance on the franchise in 2019 for its spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The movie also featured the actor's real-life cousin and WWE star Roman Reigns.

Dwayne Johnson might have a change of heart regarding the Fast & Furious franchise

The WWE legend found success in his movies despite not returning to the action-packed franchise. However, one of his biggest roles was 2022's Black Adam, which unfortunately was not as successful as his other projects. From the looks of it, some people believe this was the reason why he returned to the final installment.

It was recently reported that Fast X, which will be released in theaters on May 19, had Dwayne Johnson in its post-credit scene. It's unknown what he was doing or if it's even real, but it looks like it's just something fans will have to wait and see.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

🍿🥃 ready for our official WORLDWIDE

We have the baddest bad guy & biggest showdown the

And my pasty partner is a real asshole.

#HobbsAndShaw

🖕🏾

SUMMER Get your popcorn & tequila🍿🥃 ready for our official WORLDWIDE @HobbsAndShaw trailer!We have the baddest bad guy & biggest showdown the #FastFurious franchise has ever seen.And my pasty partner is a real asshole. #Besties 🖕🏾SUMMER Get your popcorn & tequila🍿🥃 ready for our official WORLDWIDE @HobbsAndShaw trailer! We have the baddest bad guy & biggest showdown the #FastFurious franchise has ever seen.And my pasty partner is a real asshole. #HobbsAndShaw #Besties🖕🏾SUMMER🔥https://t.co/CK35nbpBHO

Do you want to see Dwayne Johnson return to the Fast & Furious franchise? Share your thoughts below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes