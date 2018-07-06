Unsung heroes: 7 Excellent WWE wrestlers who have yet to hold a major title

NXT/205 Live's Buddy Murphy

Call them the best-kept secrets of the WWE; call them top-tier athletes with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove. However, don't call them champion because they haven't won major titles...yet.

They are the unsung heroes of WWE, those fantastically skilled wrestlers who have yet to break through to the mid and upper card. Possessed of all the tools they need to be main event superstars, these wrestlers are still languishing far down the card instead of utilizing their talents to send WWE into the new era of wrestling.

Here are seven great wrestlers under WWE contract who have yet to taste major league gold.

#1 Kairi Sane

Considered by many to be one of the best wrestlers on the planet -- male or female -- Kairi Sane won the inaugural Mae Young tournament....and hasn't done much else since.

While WWE might be avoiding giving Sane a push because they don't want her portrayed as 'another Asuka,' at this point it's kind of strange she isn't used in a higher spot on the card. With her energy, psychology, high-risk mentality, and glamour girl good looks she could be the top star on Smackdown or Raw, or at least reign as NXT women's champion.