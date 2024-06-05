Unsuspecting WWE star to cost Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle? Exploring vital move

Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. The event will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15.

Amid a turbulent period in The Judgment Day, Priest will look to defend his title against the Scottish Warrior, who will be out for revenge after what happened at WrestleMania 40, where Damian cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on him to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Still, Drew McIntyre may not be the only obstacle the reigning champion must overcome to retain the title. Based on the recent controversy with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, we should pay attention to Finn Balor and whether he will interfere in Priest's match against McIntyre.

Trending

Damian Priest has questioned Finn Balor's intentions amid recent controversy with Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is trying to lure Dominik Mysterio away from the Judgment Day, and the same appears to be the case with Finn Balor. Damian Priest is aware of her intentions.

Balor and Morgan have been seen backstage, having recently left the same car before entering the arena. Priest has already warned Balor about the reigning Women's World Champion, questioning his intentions and his loyalty to Rhea Ripley and the faction.

Priest remains hesitant about Balor's loyalty to The Judgment Day and has made that clear during the latest episodes of Monday Night RAW.

Finn Balor has already worked with Liv Morgan against The Judgment Day

This is not the first time Liv Morgan will look to side with Finn Balor against The Judgment Day. The two collided with the faction a couple of years ago, with AJ Styles on their side.

Even though they lost, they will likely reunite, especially if the former champion turns on Priest and seeks a shot at the title.

Finn Balor expected to turn on Damian Priest and become a title contender

It has been a while since Finn Balor has been part of the title picture in WWE. Since joining The Judgment Day, he last became the tag team champion alongside Damian Priest, but this may change soon.

Balor has to find a direction, so we expect him to turn on Priest soon and become a title contender. He will leave the faction and start a singles run again.

And what better way to do so than by interfering in the title match at Clash at the Castle and costing the leader of The Judgment Day the title?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback