Unwarranted return, surprise victory - 5 Mistakes WWE made at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is now in the history books and will go down as one of the most memorable events of all time. The event had everything from shocks and swerves to surprises that the WWE Universe was looking for en route to Hollywood.

That being said, as with every wrestling event, there are always a number of decisions that make the fans question the logic moving forward.

The following list looks at just five mistakes that WWE made at WrestleMania 39.

#5. Brock Lesnar defeated Omos in the WrestleMania opener

The opening match of the night saw Brock Lesnar defeat Omos after weeks of the Nigerian Giants' manager MVP claiming that he wouldn't be able to German Suplex or F5 his client. Despite these claims, Brock was able to deliver three German Suplexes before hitting a thunderous F5 for the victory.

This was a shocking start to the show and set the tone for the rest of the night as the WWE Universe truly believed that Lesnar was going to put Omos over as the next big beast in the company. This didn't happen, and now Omos will be sent back to catering to rethink a new approach while Lesnar is talking about retirement.

#4. Finn Balor's Demon was defeated again

The Demon is Finn Balor's alter-ego and more often than not he only makes an appearance when Balor needs the boost. It used to almost guarantee the victory for the former Universal Champion, but his last few outings have proven that the mystic of The Demon appears to be gone.

Last night's Hell in a Cell match was Balor's to lose, Edge had already picked up the win in the Mixed Tag Team match at Elimination Chamber, and this could have put Balor over as the real leader of Judgment Day. Instead, Edge picked up the win and in the process, ended any push Balor had.

#3. Asuka's loss at WrestleMania

Asuka returned at The Royal Rumble with a new attitude, and it seemed as though she would be the perfect person to dethrone Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. The EST of WWE has reigned in her division for over a year, and many fans believed it was time for a change.

It genuinely came as a shock that Belair was able to defeat Asuka since she now has very few women on the roster left to challenge her.

#2. Roman Reigns didn't let Cody Rhodes "finish the story"

Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned in more than three years and is on the most historic WWE run alongside The Bloodline, but many believed that Cody Rhodes was the man to end it all at WrestleMania. Once again, The Bloodline were forced to save their Tribal Chief, and Solo Sikoa was the man to hand the loss to Rhodes, who threw everything he had at Reigns.

If Rhodes isn't the man to defeat Reigns, then who will? If the company didn't want him to lose both titles then why not make the main event about just one? Rhodes' story had the WWE Universe invested and it's hard to imagine WWE will be able to replicate that for his next challenger.

However, Triple H did repeatedly state in the media conference following the event that Cody's story has just begun, therefore we will have to wait and see what the next chapter of the story could be.

#1. Shane McMahon's WrestleMania return

It's hard to find words to describe what happened in the segment between The Miz and Shane McMahon. His return was a surprise, and one that many fans didn't see coming, but was it needed? No. The Miz wrestled the night before and didn't really need to pull double duty. Shane's injury was then a moment that could take away from all the memorable moments from last night because of how it happened.

Snoop Dogg was the real hero for stepping in and saving the segment when McMahon was forced to withdraw, but in actual fact, it could all have been avoided.

Do you think WWE made many mistakes at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

