Update on Aleister Black's future amid recent WWE releases - Reports

WWE sent fans into a frenzy after recently confirming several stars' releases, including Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay. As soon as the news was made public, the media began to speculate about other names who could be added to the list of released WWE Superstars.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

One of the names that dominated the conversation was Aleister Black. He has been absent from WWE television for a long time, and there were concerns about his future with the company.

However, the latest reports in PWInsider have stated that Aleister Black's future is safe in WWE. The company has reportedly started recording the promos for his return, and the vignettes used in Black's promotional are based on his childhood.

Aleister Black has not made an appearance on WWE television since the 2020 Draft. At the time, he had just turned heel and was involved in a feud with Kevin Owens. Although he moved to SmackDown before leaving, it has not been confirmed if he will return to the blue brand.

Aleister Black's future in WWE also invited a lot of speculation back when his real-life partner Zelina Vega was released from the promotion. The latter was let go after a dispute with the promotion, however, it appears that Black is now finally gearing up for his much-awaited return.

WWE releases several stars right after WrestleMania

Less than a week after WrestleMania 37, WWE confirmed the release of several RAW and SmackDown stars on social media. These names include Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake.

The news came as a shock because Billie Kay even competed in the Women's Tag Team Turmoil match at WrestleMania 37 alongside Carmella. Samoa Joe has also recently been part of WWE RAW's commentary team.

There are no reports confirming if WWE will announce more releases in the days to come.