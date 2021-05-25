Update on Finn Balor becoming The Demon again in WWE

Finn Balor has confirmed he is interested in becoming The Demon again in WWE one day.

The Irishman has not performed as his Demon alter-ego since defeating Andrade at WWE Super ShowDown in June 2019. He has evolved into a new character, The Prince, during his time in NXT over the last 17 months.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Balor said he is “very happy” performing as The Prince right now. However, he is not ruling out the return of The Demon in the future.

“It was just kind of an evolution,” Balor said. “I’m not really sure if, looking back, that’s how I wanted it [The Demon] to be handled, if it got too far away from what it was, or if it made it better. I don’t really know. I think maybe in 10 years’ time we’ll look back and go, ‘We done it right,’ or, ‘We messed it up.’ I don’t know yet.

"There’s still some life left in The Demon character, for sure. Right now, I’m very happy being The Prince. I feel like, as I said before, this is the most like my true self in my WWE tenure, so I’m very happy.”

A two-time NXT Champion, Finn Balor has held the title for more combined days (504) than anyone in NXT history. He is set to challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

Finn Balor’s presentation as The Demon

Performing as The Demon, Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins to win the Universal Championship

As Finn Balor alluded to, he is unsure whether or not the presentation of The Demon will be remembered fondly by WWE fans.

The 39-year-old was warned when he joined WWE that he would not be allowed to wear facepaint or have elaborate entrances. NXT founder Triple H then suggested to Balor that he should use both as part of his WWE persona, leading to the creation of The Demon.

Finn Balor competed in 14 matches as The Demon between 2014 and 2019. His only defeat performing as the character came in June 2016 when he lost against Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver: The End.

