WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Randy Orton and why William Regal has been missing from NXT

Could this be a positive update on the future of Randy Orton?

Randy Orton has been spotted in Birmingham, Alabama recently

What's the story?

Randy Orton hasn't been on WWE TV for a number of months, but the former World Champion seems to be edging closer to a WWE return, whilst William Regal doesn't seem to be returning to the company any time soon.

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE TV at Backlash last month when he was defeated by Jeff Hardy with the United States Championship on the line before he was forced to take a short hiatus from the WWE when it was revealed that he needed knee surgery.

William Regal has also been someone that's missing from WWE TV, he was a noticeable absence in the recent NXT tapings, since the last time he was seen on WWE TV was back in April.

The heart of the matter

Orton is still on hiatus after undergoing knee surgery but PWinsider is reporting that the former World Champion has been spotted in Birmingham, Alabama recently which means that he is currently going through rehab and could return to the company sooner rather than later.

Moving on to the subject of William Regal, it's reported that right now the NXT General Manager is taking some personal time and that's why he has been away from WWE TV for the past few months but it is currently unknown when he will be making his return.

What's next?

The Viper's return date hasn't been officially revealed yet which means that he could still be out of action for the next few months, whilst Regal is expected to be back on WWE TV for the next set of tapings.

Where will Randy Orton fit in on WWE TV when he makes his return? Have your say in the comments section below...