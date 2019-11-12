Update on Sin Cara's WWE contract status and future following release request

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Nov 2019, 03:36 IST SHARE

Sin Cara

Update on Sin Cara's WWE status

As we reported earlier today, WWE star Sin Cara took to Twitter and posted a lengthy statement in Spanish, revealing he has formally requested his release from WWE.

"Last night, after praying and considering, thinking about the future of my children, I made one of the most difficult yet sensible decisions in my wrestling career," wrote Cara. "I have requested my release from WWE."

As of this writing, WWE has yet to make any kind of official announcement regarding Sin Cara's status with the company, or if his release request has been granted.

According to PWInsider.com, Sin Cara still has three years left on his current WWE contract, and it remains to be seen whether or not WWE will indeed grant him his release.

The Sin Cara situation is not unlike that of Luke Harper - Harper requested his release from WWE earlier this year while awaiting his return to the ring from injury; however, WWE did not grant Harper his release and the former Wyatt Family member will have to wait out the remainder of his contract before he can leave the company.

As for Sin Cara, the PWInsider report notes that Cara wants to fight for the Combates America MMA promotion, with which former WWE star Alberto Del Rio is affiliated.

Sin Cara is currently on tour with WWE in the UK, and has not yet returned to the United States.

Should WWE grant Sin Cara his release? Let us know in the comment section.

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown, and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!