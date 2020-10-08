Update on WrestleMania 37 being changed by WWE

Over the last several weeks, there have been a lot of doubts cast over WrestleMania 37 taking place at the original venue that was planned for it. WrestleMania 37 was supposed to happen at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. At this time, WWE is looking for venues where they can bring back the audience to their regular shows.

However, in California's Los Angeles County, at this time, sporting events can only take place behind closed doors and without any sort of large gatherings. This is a thorn in the side of WWE at the moment. The Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti has announced before that large gatherings are supposedly prohibited in the city until April 2021.

WWE has now apparently made plans to move WrestleMania to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida according to reports by Inside The Ropes.

There was an update on this situation by WrestleVotes who reported that WWE has Tampa listed as the host city internally, but there is currently a battle going on with Los Angeles about who can legally cancel the event.

Now that news is out, I can say that WWE has had Tampa listed as the host city internally for over a month. The battle w/ the city of Los Angeles about who can legally cancel the event & when is still underway. However, IF we get a traditional WrestleMania, Tampa Bay will host. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 2, 2020

Update on WrestleMania 37 in WWE

WrestleMania 36 was the first-ever large WWE pay-per-view by the company that took place recently without a crowd present. However, now, WWE is apparently trying their best to make sure that the next WrestleMania 37 event does not take place without an audience.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc has now provided an update on the situation in WWE about WrestleMania 37. The report stated that instead of WWE wanting to move out of SoFi stadium, it was the City of Los Angeles preventing WWE from hosting the event at the stadium. The hold up in WWE announcing that WrestleMania 37 is taking place in Tampa, is because California is waiting for confirmation from WWE that they will hold WrestleMania 38 in Los Angeles in 2022.

WWE apparently want to announce that a ticket sale date for Tampa will be announced either later this month or by mid-November. WWE apparently has the support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to hold WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium. The other events that week, RAW, SmackDown, and WWE NXT TakeOver could take place that weekend at the Amalie Arena with a full crowd, including the WWE Hall of Fame.