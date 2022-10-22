Updated Crown Jewel 2022 match card after WWE SmackDown - Steel Cage match and huge stars added

The 21st October 2022 edition of SmackDown is now in the history books, with WWE Crown Jewel 2022 approaching as well.

The company has planned stellar matches so far for the upcoming Premium Live Event. Shows at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have always been star-studded, and this year's event will be no exception.

Following the developments that took place on SmackDown, below is the updated match card for Crown Jewel 2022.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul: After an interaction on the IMPAULSIVE Podcast, the two finalized a match during a press conference. The storyline has been amazing till now, leading to the chances of Logan Paul becoming the new champion.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: Lashley lost his United States Championship to Seth Rollins after an assault from Lesnar. He will attempt to take revenge on November 5.

The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson: Finn Balor attempted to add AJ Styles to his corrupt faction, The Judgment Day, consists of himself, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. However, AJ Styles has brought back his friends Gallows and Anderson to battle The Judgment Day.

Braun Strowman vs. Omos: MVP had a huge problem after Strowman returned as "The Monster of All Monsters". He believes Omos is a greater monster and can defeat Braun Strowman. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Braun Stroman issued the challenge, and Omos accepted.

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Steel Cage Match: After a great Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, the two will continue their rivalry in a Steel Cage match.

Apart from these, a few more matches could be added on next week's RAW and SmackDown.

This week's WWE SmackDown is over, and Crown Jewel 2022 is arriving soon

The Brawling Brutes have found themselves against The Bloodline two weeks in a row. The group could potentially become the #1 contender for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Liv Morgan continued to portray a dark side on the latest edition of SmackDown and could have a match, possibly with Ronda Rousey or Sonya Deville, at Crown Jewel 2022.

LA Knight has become a hot superstar on the Blue brand after turning heel and could possibly have a match with a top babyface. Bray Wyatt and Ronda Rousey could compete on the show as well.

What are your predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2022? Let us know in the comments section.

