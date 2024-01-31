Updated NXT Vengeance Day match card (January 30, 2024): Dijak to get revenge; former rivals to feud again and more

Here’s your first look at the updated NXT Vengeance Day 2024 match card.

Trick Melo Gang punched their ticket into the finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tonight on NXT. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated the Latino World Order (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) in the semi-final of the tournament tonight on the white and gold brand. They will collide with former rivals Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin this Sunday.

Dijak and Joe Gacy will be in action at the upcoming premium live event. Both men engaged in an assault on each other tonight on NXT. Dijak asked General Manager Ava to put him and Gacy in a No Disqualification match at Vengeance Day 2024 after he threw Gacy into a trash container. The NXT General Manager declined, but Gacy emerged from the container to accept the challenge.

Below is the updated NXT Vengeance Day 2024 match card as of Tuesday, January 30:

llja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams – Singles match for the NXT Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez – Singles match for the NXT Women’s Championship

Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee – Singles match for the NXT North American Championship

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker vs. Trick Melo Gang (Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams) – Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals

The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Adriana Rizzo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) and Jaida Parker (with Scrypts) – Mixed tag team match

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy – No Disqualification match

Former champion to turn heel at NXT Vengeance Day 2024? Analyzing the possibility

It seems we might be witnessing a heel turn at the NXT Vengeance Day this Sunday. The superstar expected to turn heel is none other than Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT Champion could possibly betray his close friend and tag team partner Trick Williams.

Williams is set to pull double duty at the premium live event. The former NXT North American Champion will team up with Melo to take on Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals.

Whoop That Trick will also challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship in what is expected to be the main event of the night. Fans might have to wait till Sunday to witness a potential implosion for the Trick Melo Gang.

