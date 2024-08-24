Updated WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 match card: New Championship match announced (August 23, 2024)

We are just a week away from the upcoming Bash in Berlin 2024, which will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Über Arena in Berlin, Germany. The official poster for the Bash in Berlin features World Heavyweight Champion Gunther proudly holding his title.

As of now, WWE has announced five matches for the card, with the latest being revealed during the recent episode of SmackDown.

The Stamford-based promotion has confirmed that the Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended at this PLE when The Unholy Union faces off against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre captured these titles at Clash at the Castle by dethroning Belair and Cargill in a triple threat tag team match.

This match at Bash in Berlin will give the EST and the Powerhouse another opportunity to reclaim their titles.

In addition, a World Heavyweight Championship match is scheduled, with Gunther set to defend against Randy Orton. The Viper and The Ring General have unfinished business after the controversial ending of the King of the Ring tournament. Their match at Bash in Berlin 2024 carries a significant stipulation: Gunther will be traded to Friday Night SmackDown if Orton wins the world title.

Moreover, the rivalry between the new Judgment Day and the Terror Twins will escalate as they clash in a Mixed Tag Team match at Bash in Berlin. Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, while CM Punk will seek redemption in a Strap match against Drew McIntyre.

The updated match card for Bash in Berlin 2024 is as follows:

Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton - singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Strap match

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens - singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan) - Mixed tag team match

The Unholy Union (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill - Tag team match for Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE could add another major title match to Bash in Berlin 2024 matches

In addition to the five announced matches, WWE might add another major title match to the Bash in Berlin 2024 card, with LA Knight potentially defending his United States Championship. WWE recently revealed that The Megastar will host an open challenge for the US Title on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

This open challenge has sparked curiosity among fans, eager to see who will step up to face him. Many believe this could lead to LA Knight’s match being added to the Bash in Berlin 2024 card.

If WWE ends this open challenge match with a cliffhanger, it could immediately announce a rematch at the Germany show. With just one RAW and one SmackDown episode remaining before Bash in Berlin 2024, it will be interesting to see more matches added to the card.

