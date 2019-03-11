Updated WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Card, Rumors

A number of matches have already been confirmed for WrestleMania 35

WWE WrestleMania 35 comes to us on 7th April 2019 from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. A number of matches have already been confirmed for the show and we will keep updating the match card as we head closer to the show.

Let's start off with a look at the confirmed card so far:

WrestleMania 35 match card

Ronda Rousey (C) vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch (for the RAW Women's Championship)

Brock Lesnar (C) vs Seth Rollins (for the WWE Universal Championship)

Buddy Murphy vs #1 contender's tournament winner (for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Other likely and rumored matches

Although only 3 matches have been confirmed so far, there are a number of matches that we can assume will be on the card based on the position storylines are in as of now.

Daniel Bryan (C) vs Kofi Kingston (for the WWE Championship)

Batista vs Triple H - This match is all but confirmed and will almost definitely be confirmed on WWE RAW later tonight.

Sasha Banks and Bayley (C) vs Beth Phoenix and Natalya (for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships)

Shane McMahon vs The Miz - This is another match that is as good as confirmed after Shane McMahon turned on The Miz after their match at Fastlane, where they failed to regain the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships, attacking The Miz in front of his dad.

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton - This is another match that has been heavily rumored to be on the WrestleMania 35 card. Styles and Orton even faced other in a dark match after a recent episode of SmackDown Live.

The two battle royales are also be supposed to be a part of the WrestleMania match card although nothing has been confirmed yet.

