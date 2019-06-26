Ups and Downs from the RAW after Stomping Grounds (24 June 2019)

The Undertaker on RAW

Stomping Grounds was an action-packed show with some good matches. As a result, the expectations were sky-high for the RAW after Stomping Grounds. The company offered a good edition of the red show with some exciting matches.

Two matches were announced for Extreme Rules, which is the next pay-per-view of WWE. The Undertaker made a shocking appearance on RAW when he saved Roman Reigns from the assault of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will face the team of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules. RAW had a great pace this week as we saw some remarkable segments as well.

Considering the red brand also produced a fantastic episode last week, we will be hoping to see the good run for a long time. Here we discuss two ups and two downs from RAW this week.

#2 Down: No Firefly Fun House this week

Bray Wyatt

There is no denying that Firefly Fun House has been one of the primary attractions of RAW in the past couple of months. Bray returned to WWE TV with a completely new gimmick which was contrasting to his old one.

The Firefly Fun House segments have garnered the attention of the WWE Universe but it was missing this week. Judging the Firefly Fun House segment last week, it was probably the final episode and Bray Wyatt could be preparing to return to the squared circle soon.

Though we didn't see the Firefly Fun House segment this week, Bray Wyatt still made his presence felt on RAW. Abby the Witch, who is a member of the Firefly Fun House, was seen on RAW. While The Miz was walking towards the ring, Abby the Witch was stalking the A-Lister. Moreover, Mercy the Buzzard was seen with Kofi Kingston. It was certainly a hint that Bray Wyatt could go after the Miz or Kofi Kingston.

#2 Up: Ricochet vs AJ Styles

A dream match took place on RAW this week when the newly crowned US Champion Ricochet locked horns with AJ Styles. Considering the dexterity of the two men in the ring, it was certainly a dream match for the avid wrestling fans. Furthermore, the two men closed the show.

Ricochet lost the bout and the two Superstars showed respect to each other after the match. Ricochet and Styles are arguably two of the best in-ring performers of Vince McMahon's company. Since they delivered an incredible match this week, WWE could renew the rivalry. It will not be surprising if the Phenonemal One becomes the next challenger for the United States Championship.

