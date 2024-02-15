Upsetting heel turn to blindside top star, WrestleMania come early? - 4 things Bayley could do on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air tomorrow night on the FOX Network. A handful of matches have been confirmed for the show, along with the television returns of The Rock and Roman Reigns for the first time following the shocking events of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

One superstar who has yet to be officially announced for anything on the show is Bayley. Despite no official update, she will certainly be part of the next episode of the blue brand, as her ongoing story with Damage CTRL is one of the most interesting and fondly received angles in the promotion.

Still, with nothing announced, The Megastar will likely be on the show. Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. From there, she was violently kicked out of Damage CTRL and has gone on to challenge IYO SKY for a match at WrestleMania.

What will happen when The Role Model appears on Friday Night SmackDown? In this article, we will look at a few options, which include potentially forming a new group, ambushing two champions, and even offering WrestleMania a bit early.

Below are four things Bayley could do on WWE SmackDown this week.

#4. She could try fighting WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY

As noted, Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Her victory at the Rumble means she can challenge any champion of her choosing to a World Title match at WrestleMania 40 in April.

While leading up to the match, it was expected that The Role Model would challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. However, that won't be happening. Instead, Bayley will challenge for IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship.

Still, given the animosity between the two former friends, the pair could fight far sooner. There's a chance Bayley will call IYO out for a fight. From there, the two talented performers could throw hands, and fans could get a taste of WrestleMania 50 days sooner than expected.

#3. Dakota Kai could also end up betraying Bayley

Damage CTRL turning on Bayley following the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble was a surprise to many but not to everybody. The likes of Kairi Sane, Asuka, and even IYO SKY had all been teasing serious animosity towards Bayley for quite some time leading up to the move.

Bayley herself wasn't surprised by it either, but she was caught off guard last week. Dakota Kai showed up to WWE SmackDown after missing the prior week. She revealed that she wasn't on the side of IYO, Asuka, and Kairi, even chasing them down with steel chairs.

Many have been skeptical of that move, however. There's a real chance Dakota is baiting Bayley and will strike sooner rather than later. On Friday Night SmackDown, Dakota may officially turn on The Role Model and prove she is aligned with Damage CTRL moving forward.

#2. The Role Model could ambush The Kabuki Warriors backstage

The Kabuki Warriors of SmackDown.

When Bayley turned babyface on WWE Friday Night SmackDown a few weeks ago, it came courtesy of an attack by Asuka and Kairi Sane. The Role Model mentioned how both women and IYO regularly mocked Bayley in Japanese, and she was well aware of it.

While Bayley was looking for answers from IYO SKY, The Kabuki Warriors jumped her from behind. If it wasn't for a smartly planted metal pipe, the former WWE Smackdown Women's Championship could have been in trouble. And, of course, the pair tried jumping her alongside IYO last week, too.

This time around, Bayley may try to get one up on the pair. A running thread throughout Friday Night SmackDown could see Bayley hunting down and taking out members of Damage CTRL. If she gets rid of Asuka and Kairi, her issues become much more manageable.

#1. She could recruit someone to help her

Michin vs. IYO SKY on SmackDown.

While there's a chance that Dakota Kai is being nefarious, she could be genuine and opt to be by Bayley's side in WWE moving forward. The Kiwi is close to being healed up from her injury, so this could be massive for The Role Model.

Despite that, even if Dakota and Bayley remain united against Damage CTRL, the pair will still be outnumbered. As a result, the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match winner may seek out someone to join her cause on the blue brand's latest episode.

One of the best choices could be Michin. Mia Yim is part of The O.C., but the group has had issues lately. She also has clear animosity with IYO SKY. If Michin forgives Bayley and Dakota for their part in Damage CTRL beatdowns, she could make a great addition to form a new stable.

