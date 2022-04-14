"I will tell you something that you may already know" - Veer Mahaan opens up on his journey to WWE 

Indian WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan made his long-awaited return to RAW after WrestleMania 38. Since then, he's been portrayed as a dominant heel, gunning for Rey Mysterio and Dominik.

As savage and vicious as his on-screen persona may be, Mahaan has a fascinating backstory. A video shared by SONY Pictures Network, the official broadcasters of RAW in India, showcases his journey from his homeland to professional baseball and sports entertainment.

The same video chronicles his journey from his humble roots all the way to NXT when he was a part of the tag team entitled Indus Sher. Prior to him branching off on his own, Mahaan was also aligned with Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

In the clip, Mahaan says the following words:

"I will tell you something that you may already know. I became India's very first professional baseball player. And there's no better feeling than being a WWE Superstar. The dream started really when I turned 15 and I told myself that I'm going to have an opportunity to change my family's life (for the) better and I'm going to do it." (0:00-0:27)

Fans can check out the video right below:

What does the future hold for Veer Mahaan in WWE?

It is no secret that WWE has always been on the lookout for a breakaway superstar to gain a foothold in the Indian market.

There was obviously the Jinder Mahal experiment from a few years ago. If recent events are anything to go by, it is clear that Veer Mahaan will be in a featured position on RAW. Whether or not he becomes the next big thing remains to be seen.

