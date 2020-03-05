Velveteen Dream fools the Undisputed Era in main event cage match

The Velveteen Dream proves to be a mastermind as he dismantles the entire Undisputed Era

The Velveteen Dream has been in a war with the Undisputed Era for quite a while now. It's been a little under half-a-year since the Vainglorious One lost his North American Championship to Roderick Strong and was put on the shelf by the group.

Since returning, he's haunted the foursome, and gotten into the head of Strong. Appearing with Strong's wife and child's faces on his pants, he's been living in Strong's brain for quite some time. Tonight, Strong finally had a chance to end this once and for all.

Inside a steel cage, Strong hoped to beat Dream to a pulp and rid himself of the Princely Pugilist. Marina Shafir, his wife, even came in to hand-deliver a kendo stick to him in hopes of giving her husband the win.

Dream turned things around, though, and nearly put Strong away with a Purple Rainmaker from the top of the cage. When the Undisputed Era rushed the ring, however, Dream put his plan into action.

Velveteen Dream loses the battle in hopes of winning the war

Dream fought Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly off the cage, but allowed Adam Cole to enter the fray. When Strong went to escape the cage, Dream shoved him out to the floor, intentionally losing the match and locking himself in the structure with Cole.

Dream beat Cole to a pulp, dropping him with a Death Valley Driver on a steel chair and rocking him with the NXT Championship. Though Strong attempted to get in and save his leader, Dream tied him up in the tree of woe to watch as he dismantled the NXT Champion.

Dream never had his eyes on Strong, it was Cole and the NXT Championship all along. Well played, Dream. Well played.