Velveteen Dream takes a brutal dig at Finn Balor's personal life on Twitter 

Finn Balor confronted Velveteen Dream in the latest episode of NXT.

Former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream took a dig at Finn Balor by posting a rather cryptic message on Twitter. The Dream is currently embroiled in a feud with the former WWE Universal Champion and took their rivalry to a personal level with his recent post on the social media website.

Dream was reportedly in a relationship with former WWE employee Cathy Kelley, who is also rumored to be Finn Balor’s ex-girlfriend. Using this as an angle, Dream subtly hinted that queens are for kings and not for princes.

QUEENS R 4 KINGS

not PRIN❌E’s....



Thinking of Queen Cathy and everyone else in the WWE Family,

Past & Present



👁💜U pic.twitter.com/N8DdrNHUcX — Dream (@DreamWWE) April 16, 2020

Finn Balor was previously known as Prince Devitt and Dream’s tweet was certainly a dig at the former Bullet Club member.

Velveteen Dream has had a great run in NXT so far. He won the NXT North American Championship from Johnny Gargano in February 2019 before losing to Roderick Strong in September, making him the longest-reigning North American Champion at 209 days.

After losing the title to Strong, Dream took some time off to recuperate from a back injury before returning in February earlier this year to attack the Undisputed Era.

In the recent episode of NXT, Dream was confronted by Balor after the former mentioned Adam Cole as arguably the greatest NXT Champion of all time, setting up a match between the two for next week in the process.