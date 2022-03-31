"I really think the world of her; she gets it" - Veteran personality showers massive praise on WWE's Queen Zelina (Exclusive)

Queen Zelina received high praise from legendary wrestling manager Kenny Bolin ahead of her women's tag team title defense at WWE WrestleMania 38.

Kenny Bolin was a special guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania preview show, and in addition to sharing his predictions for the entire match card, Bolin admitted that he was a massive fan of Zelina Vega's work in the company.

Bolin even revealed that he briefly interacted with Zelina following her first WWE exit, and they've since followed each other on social media.

Here's what the former OVW manager had to say about WWE's Queen:

"I love the Queen! She gets it! I like what the Queen's doing," stated Kenny Bolin. "I wrote to her when she exited WWE the first time. She appreciated my support; we follow each other on Twitter. I really think the world of her; she gets it, and especially for a little bitty thing! She is not very big, but she gets it. She is very good at what they're having her do, and I'm glad they made her the first Queen." [42:48 - 43:13]

Kenny Bolin feels it's Sasha Banks and Naomi's time to lead WWE's women's division

Queen Zelina and Carmella will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship in a fatal four-way tag team match on night two of the company's biggest event of the year.

In addition to the champions, the stacked contest will also feature Sasha & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Live Morgan, and the heel alliance of Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

While Bolin clearly couldn't contain his admiration for Queen Zelina, Kenny predicted Sasha Banks and Naomi to become the new tag team champions at WrestleMania.

"Oh, god! Well, it ain't going to be Natalya! So, I love Sasha and Naomi together, and I love the Queen. I'm going to agree with you; even though I love the Queen, and I'd love for the Queen to continue on, I think this is Sasha and Naomi's time," revealed Bolin. [44:30 -44:40]

