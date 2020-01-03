Veteran Superstar in training ahead of possible first WWE match in 8 years

Danny Hart

Jan 03, 2020

Booker T, 54, has not yet retired

Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that he is in training ahead of a possible WWE in-ring return at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

The two-time Hall of Famer, whose last WWE match came in a 12-man tag team encounter at WrestleMania 28 in 2012, has been called out by both members of The Revival in recent weeks, with Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder challenging Booker and his brother, Stevie Ray, to a match at the Rumble.

“I’ve been getting a lot of workouts in. I’ve been trying to get my body right, I’ve been trying to get my mojo right, and I’ve been in the gym training, working out really hard. Sometimes I’ve been doing two [workouts] a day and I’m trying to keep myself in shape because the Royal Rumble is gonna be right here in Houston, Texas.”

Is The Revival vs. Harlem Heat actually happening?

Judging by comments from all four men in recent weeks, The Revival and Harlem Heat are keen to do battle in a dream tag team match in Houston, Texas on January 26.

However, Booker T added that WWE is yet to contact him about the match taking place, so he plans to stop training for a comeback if the company has not been in touch within the next week.

“If I would’ve gotten it [call from WWE], I would’ve told you. I have not gotten my invitation yet. The thing is, if they don’t tell me in the next week, I ain’t doing it. They on the clock. I’m putting this out there right now. If they don’t let me know within the next seven days, don’t call because I’ll stop training after then. I’m gonna stop putting in real hard work. Don’t call me at the last minute when I’m not ready.”