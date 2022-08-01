"Out of touch" - Veteran on WWE Superstars' possible opinion on Vince McMahon compared to Triple H (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has given his opinion on Triple H taking over from Vince McMahon as WWE’s head of creative.

McMahon retired on July 22 amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon replaced the 76-year-old as WWE’s new co-CEOs. Meanwhile, Triple H is now in charge of storylines.

Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” that superstars will enjoy working with The Game on the main roster.

“I think the talent trust him more than they trusted Vince,” Mantell said. “I think, and they won’t tell you this, but I think they felt in their head that Vince was kind of out of touch with the modern-day product, and I’m out of touch with the modern-day product because, hell, it’s just… entrances! They have done the same s**t on SmackDown and RAW for years. That opening monologue, you know they’re gonna do it.” [14:46-15:15]

In the video above, Mantell also comments on how Vince McMahon booked his partnerships with Alberto Del Rio, Cesaro, and Jack Swagger.

Dutch Mantell compares Triple H and Vince McMahon’s treatment of superstars

As the founder of WWE’s NXT developmental brand, Triple H booked many current main roster superstars during their early days with the company.

For that reason, Dutch Mantell thinks WWE talent will have no issues working with their former boss in NXT. The legendary booker also reflected on how Vince McMahon sometimes treated superstars if he disliked their ideas.

“I think Triple H will have a better rapport with the talent and I think people won’t be so skittish to pitching their ideas,” Mantell continued. “I think they were skittish when Vince was there because Vince would sit there and think about it, ‘That’s the s***s.’ Then you go out the door and you’re going, ‘Oh God, he hates my idea.’” [16:24-16:49]

Mantell added that Triple H will likely “cure” a lot of the communication problems that superstars previously had with McMahon.

