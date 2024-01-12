Vicious stable beatdown, massive babyface turn to begin? - 4 possible finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on WWE SmackDown 

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing later tonight on the FOX Network. The show will emanate live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. According to WrestleTix, under 7,000 fans will be in attendance, a low number compared to most RAW and SmackDown episodes.

Several matches have been confirmed for the show. The Latino World Order's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro will battle Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a tag team match. Additionally, Grayson Waller will clash against Cameron Grimes.

One intriguing match set to take place on the card is Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. This bout is interesting as the two superstars have fought over the years on RAW, SmackDown, and even premium live events. In some ways, it feels like one of a few rivalries in wrestling history that will seemingly never truly end.

It is not clear how this bout will actually go down, but there are several ways the match could end. This article will look at a handful of ways the bout could conclude, which includes a shocking beating by Damage CTRL.

Below are four possible finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Bianca Belair could prove her superiority by defeating Bayley again

As noted, Bianca Belair and Bayley are far from strangers to one another. They have shared the ring together in WWE more than 70 times, including tag team matches and live events. They have also battled against each other numerous times on television and at premium live events.

In fact, the two superstars have battled on TV or a premium live event eight times prior to tonight's bout. Out of those eight matches, The EST of WWE has managed to win six bouts. If you include live events and multi-person bouts, her record is even more impressive.

When The Role Model and Bianca Belair clash on Friday Night SmackDown, there is a strong chance that Belair will win yet again. If Bianca manages to deliver the K.O.D. on Bayley, she will pick up the win via pinfall and head to the 2024 Royal Rumble with momentum.

#3. Bayley could win cleanly to kickstart her babyface run

While Bianca Belair has had the upper hand over Bayley throughout much of their time competing against each other, it would be foolish to undermine The Role Model. She is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of women's wrestling both in and out of WWE.

Bayley is a former RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and NXT Women's Champion. In addition to those incredible accolades, she also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions alongside Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone.

Bayley has always been talented, and as a result, she may surprise everybody and defeat Bianca cleanly on SmackDown. Doing so would be huge towards a potential babyface turn that many believe is on the way. What better way to start the journey towards Bayley being a hero than by having her win a huge match fairly? The fans need to wait and watch the outcome of tonight's match.

#2. Damage CTRL could finally turn against Bayley

Bayley is the leader of Damage CTRL. Not only did the WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion lead the group, but she started the stable. Damage CTRL first formed at SummerSlam 2022 with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY joining The Role Model's side.

Since the formation of the faction, two other superstars have joined the stable. Kairi Sane joined the group following her WWE return at Crown Jewel 2023. Asuka then followed Kairi to the faction shortly thereafter. Interestingly, both women have despised Bayley for years.

There has been a lot of tension within the group, and many believe Bayley will be kicked out sooner rather than later. There is a chance it could happen as soon as tonight. The bout may not properly end, as Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane may viciously attack both women, turning against Bayley once and for all.

#1. The Unholy Union could cost Bayley the win and continue to target Damage CTRL in WWE

A few weeks ago, Friday Night SmackDown featured an incredibly fun and chaotic 8-Woman Tag Team Match. Damage CTRL's Bayley, Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane united to battle Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Mia Yim, and Zelina Vega.

Interestingly, during the bout, the duo of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre appeared out of the blue and attacked Asuka and Kairi Sane, formerly known as The Kabuki Warriors. Unfortunately, WWE did not follow up on this attack during last week's episode of the blue brand, but that could be corrected tonight.

There is a chance that The Unholy Union will appear and cost Bayley the win against Bianca Belair tonight. They targeted Damage CTRL for a reason, so it would be odd if they did not continue their journey soon. Letting Bianca pick up a major win would be a good way to continue the story.

