Vickie Guerrero talks about how she developed her character while working with WWE

Vickie Guerrero was one of the most hated figures in WWE history. The former SmackDown and RAW General Manager was known for her shrill voice and annoying personality, a character she played really well.

Guerrero played her character so well that fans could not help but hate her and everything she did in a WWE ring.

That being said, there is no denying that her character is one of the most memorable of all time, as is her iconic "Excuse Me!" catchphrase. Now signed with AEW, Vickie Guerrero continues to do her best work.

Appearing on the It's Our House Podcast, Vickie Guerrero commented on the evolution of her character and how she approached it while working with WWE.

"So the easiest way was to be a b***h, which every woman can have their own way, and me being the older woman coming in into WWE when I did, I was the older one compared to some of the superstars I was working with so to have that cougar character. It all just fit together, and I loved it. I mean it took a long time for me to know who Vickie Guerrero the character was and what I was supposed to be doing, but I just had to." said Vickie Guerrero (H/T: It's Our House Podcast)

It's interesting to note how Vickie Guerrero went about building up her character and learning what she expected from the role. It's safe to say that she got the character spot on.

Vickie Guerrero recently introduced Andrade to AEW and its fans

Vickie Guerrero has been doing some exemplary work with AEW since joining the company. She currently represents AEW women's division superstar Nyla Rose. She recently added a new client to her list as she introduced Andrade El Idolo to AEW.

Andrade, a former WWE Superstar, has come to AEW to challenge Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship. Omega currently holds three major titles, and Andrade would like to take one of them for himself.

Hopefully having Vickie Guerrero as his manager will help lead him to success.

What did you think about Andrade's debut? Did he make the right choice aligning himself with Vickie Guerrero? Let us know in the comments section below.

