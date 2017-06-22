Video: Fan leaves truck in traffic to get selfie with The Rock

The Rock just narrated a hilarious incident that saw a fan get out of his truck in the midst of traffic, to take an 'Electrifying' selfie.

The Rock never disappoints The Millions and Millions of his fans.

What’s the story?

The Rock posted a video on his official Instagram page, revealing that a fan left his truck in the middle of traffic in order to take a selfie with The Great One.

Apparently, the aforementioned fan stopped his truck next to The Rock’s pick-up truck at a red light, and upon recognising the former WWE Champion, the said fan got out of his truck and came up to The Rock for a selfie.

In case you didn’t know...

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time, and successfully transitioned to the movie industry as well; becoming one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing stars.

The 45 year old is well-known for his charismatic personality and fan-friendly demeanor, as evidenced by personal accounts narrated by several fans over the years.

The heart of the matter

The fan who got out of his truck in the midst of all the traffic, was apparently so engrossed in his conversation with The Rock that he stayed beside the WWE icon’s truck well after the traffic lights turned green.

Thankfully, the fan was safe, and besides, managed to get his coveted selfie with The People’s Champion- The Rock. Here’s a transcript of The Rock’s account of the incident-

“Yeah but sometimes traffic is just gonna have to wait to make fans happy I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out. I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out. Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane. He said, "Holy shit Rock you're my hero, can I take a picture with you?" I said yeah man but let's pull over to the side and .. before I could even finish he was gone like a flash, "Hold on let me get my phone".. The light's turned green and now cars are coming towards him and driving around him. Not one car was beeping their horn because I'm sure they thought some road rage was going down. No rage, just some big, brown, bald tattooed man in his pick up truck taking selfies in traffic. This dude put a grateful smile on my face and got a big ass laugh outta me as well. Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day. #INeedDarkerWindowTint #GreatestFansInTheWorld”

What’s next?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is presently busy with his Hollywood duties and has no plans to stage a comeback to WWE…for now.

Author’s take:

The Rock is an out-and-out charmer. Here’s hoping we get to see the Brahma Bull back inside the squared-circle soon. After all, it’s not very long until SummerSlam season.