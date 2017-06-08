Video: Linda McMahon talks about The Rock running for President, reveals whether she'll support him

Linda McMahon talks about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson running for President, reveals whether or not she will support him.

Linda McMahon is open to the idea of Rocky as President.

What’s the story?

Linda McMahon has stated that if Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson were to run for President, she would, indeed, support the former WWE Champion.

In a recent interview with Yahoo News, McMahon spoke about The Rock potentially running for President in 2020, besides discussing whether he’d be successful as POTUS and explaining why people should be open to the idea of Dwayne Johnson as the President of the United States of America.

In case you didn’t know...

Linda McMahon is the former CEO of the WWE and the wife of WWE head honcho Vince McMahon.

The 68-year-old professional wrestling executive presently holds the post of Administrator of the Small Business Administration under the Trump regime- a post she assumed on February 14th of this year.

The heart of the matter

When probed about The Rock potentially running for President in the 2020 elections, Linda McMahon asserted that he needed to do his homework carefully so that he’d up to date on all things that he’d be required to talk about if he were indeed to make a bid for the position of POTUS.

Additionally, McMahon also stated that Rocky is the same age as her son Shane McMahon, adding:

“He’s (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) very passionate about what he does, and he’s had some great success.”

Furthermore, McMahon noted that despite the fact that Rocky wants to give back to the community, she isn’t quite sure as to the number of different roads he’d have to take in an effort to make it as the President of the US.

Nevertheless, she did assert that if he did make up his mind to run for President, he would, in fact, be all in. Besides, Linda was also asked whether The Rock would make a good President, to which she said that only time would answer that question.

McMahon was also asked about whether she’d welcome The Brahma Bull running for POTUS, to which she insinuated that the American people ought to be open to anyone who’s willing to run for President and do good for the country.

What’s next?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is presently busy with his obligations in the entertainment industry and is currently gearing up for the release of Ballers Season 3.The People’s Champion has stated in the past that he would consider running for President in 2020

Author’s take

The Rock is one of the most charismatic human beings to have ever walked the face of the earth.

I agree with Linda’s assessment of The Great One, in the sense that Rocky truly would give his everything if he were to run for POTUS. Not to mention the craziness that will follow if he actually gets elected.

