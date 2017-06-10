Video: Vince Russo responds to Jim Cornette's challenge to a real fight; trolls Cornette

Former WWE and WCW personality Vince Russo responds to Jim Cornette's challenge to a fight; proceeds to troll Cornette.

Vince Russo (left) is regarded as one of the most polarizing personalities in pro-wrestling.

What’s the story?

Vince Russo posted a video on his YouTube channel in response to Jim Cornette challenging the former to a real-life shoot-fight.

Russo would go on to turn down Cornette’s challenge, and then proceed to troll the latter on a number of topics.

In case you didn’t know...

Vince Russo and Jim Cornette have a longstanding professional rivalry with one another, dating back to the days when Russo rose to prominence in the professional wrestling industry in the 1990s.

Russo has been credited by several professional wrestling fans and experts alike for being a creative genius, but has also been accused overdoing it at times.

The heart of the matter:

In the video posted above, Russo revealed why he wouldn’t face Jim Cornette in a shoot-fight, pointing out that the latter is an out-of-shape man; before sarcastically saying that he’s afraid of the man with the ‘ripped chiselled stomach’ ergo Jim Cornette.

Additionally, addressing the $5,000 Cornette offered Russo to fight him, Vince stated that he doesn’t need the money and that the aforementioned amount would’ve meant a lot in the 1970s but is not a large sum in the present day.

Furthermore, Russo went on to issue an ‘apology’- something that virtually everyone in the industry is hailing as sarcastic- wherein he’s seen apologising to Cornette whilst pointing out all of the latter’s professional failures over the years.

Besides, Russo emphasised the statistics, that he feels prove his success over Cornette-

“But Jim perhaps the two most important things…I want to apologize for setting ratings records at both the WWE and TNA and also raising the ratings at WCW the whole nine months that I was there.” “I sincerely apologize for that. And last but not least, Jim, from the bottom of my heart, I apologize for both Dixie Carter and Vincent Kennedy McMahon for choosing me over you. Because at the end of the day, 18 years later, that is what this is all about.”

What’s next?

Vince Russo has expressed his desire to return to WWE in order to contribute to the promotion’s Creative team.

Meanwhile, Jim Cornette recently appeared on Table For 3- a show on the WWE Network- wherein he expressed his disdain for Russo.

Author’s take:

In my opinion, Vince Russo and Jim Cornette need to let bygones be bygones.

Both men are legendary creative geniuses in their own right, and given the WWE lacking edgy storylines and over-the-top characters as of today, I’d like to see Russo and Cornette contribute to WWE Creative in some capacity.