Viewership down for WWE SmackDown - Reports

Viewing figures were down for the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, new reports have confirmed.

Last week's post-WrestleMania edition featured a confrontation between Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, an interview with a returning Lacey Evans, Xavier Woods going one-on-one with Butch, and Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn.

It also featured the main roster debut of GUNTHER, previously known as WALTER, who was the leader of the Imperium stable in NXT. The former NXT UK Champion dominated an enhancement talent in his debut.

Viewership, however, has dropped from the show's previous episode, new ratings figures from Wrestlenomics show. The episode drew an average of 2.23million viewers, which is down over 5% from the previous week's number of 2.359million.

The show also drew a 0.60 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down just over one percent from last week's 0.61.

SmackDown has already confirmed a huge main event match for WrestleMania: Backlash

WWE's Blue Brand has already confirmed a massive confrontation for the company's first post-WrestleMania premium live event.

Unsatisfied with the conclusion of their closing match on WrestleMania Saturday, former UFC Bathamwight Champion Ronda Rousey and current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair are set to do battle once again at WrestleMania: Backlash.

This time, the two will battle in an I Quit match for the blue brand's Women's Championship, which may very well lead to the end of their feud.

Though former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura did confront Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the latest edition of the Friday night show, a match between the two is yet to be confirmed for the event.

