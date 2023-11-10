Villainous stars highlighted, big debut on past SmackDown - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Another week has passed, and WWE Network & Peacock subscribers still have plenty of programming to enjoy. Last weekend was the Crown Jewel 2023 event, which means several shows accompanied the big card. This week has been a bit slower, however.

Monday saw just one new upload when the latest edition of RAW Talk arrived on demand. That show featured The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, and others. Then, a week-old episode of NXT was made available on-demand on Tuesday.

Wednesday featured two new uploads. One was a month-old episode of Monday Night RAW, while the other was a new edition of The Bump. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser appeared in-studio for the show. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

While the week was fairly slow in terms of new programming, fans will have more to enjoy over the coming days. Five full-length shows are set to arrive on-demand. This includes shows that have already aired elsewhere and completely fresh programming. What's been added to the archives?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will return

The SmackDown LowDown will return with a new episode this weekend. The series will be available on-demand around noon on Saturday, November 11. The show will feature Matt Camp and Megan Morant breaking down the action from SmackDown the prior night.

While the series typically airs every Saturday, there was no new episode last week. When WWE hosts a major Premium Live Event on Saturdays in a different region of the world, this series is often skipped for that select day. The same generally applies to big shows held in England.

The previous episode from nearly two weeks ago is available on-demand, but the interview portion can be seen in the video above. Kevin Owens was the first to chat, followed by all three members of Damage CTRL. Lastly, a Shotzi interview was interrupted by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

#4. Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added

Expand Tweet

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will arrive on WWE Network and Peacock over the course of the weekend. These shows will be added on a delay thanks to contractual obligations with Hulu and the FOX television network.

WWE Main Event from October 26, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, November 11. This big show featured RAW stars Xia Li and Katana Chance battling in the opener. NXT's Tyler Bate and Damon Kemp then clashed in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from October 13, 2023, will be available on-demand on Sunday, November 12. This show featured the return of Roman Reigns, along with a few announcements by Triple H. This includes Nick Aldis debuting as the SmackDown General Manager.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Gigi Dolin vs. Stevie Turner

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, November 10. The show will be available immediately following SmackDown on FOX at 10 PM EST. As a reminder, it will not be available on-demand for around two weeks after initially streaming due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

This week's edition of NXT Level Up will feature just two matches. The opening bout will feature NXT regular and former champion Gigi Dolin in action against former NXT UK star Stevie Turner.

The main event of Level Up will be a tag team match. Gallus members Wolfgang and Mark Coffey, former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champions, will clash with the up-and-coming duo of Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe.

#1. WWE This Is Awesome is back with another installment

Expand Tweet

WWE This Is Awesome will be back with a brand new episode this weekend. The series hosted by Gregory Miller will arrive at 10 AM EST on Friday, November 10. It will be available on both streaming platforms.

This edition of the series is titled This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Villains. Naturally, this means that the show will highlight some of the greatest heels in pro wrestling history. This will likely include Roman Reigns, Roddy Piper, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Bobby Heenan, among others.

For those unaware, this series features Gregory introducing a talking heads-styled program that highlights whatever the specific subject matter is. Footage of WWE's past is then shown with superstars, both new and old, discussing all things World Wrestling Entertainment.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here