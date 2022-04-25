Released WWE star on the unique advice he received from Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Tehuti Miles (f.k.a. Ashante Adonis) has revealed how Vince McMahon instructed him and his fellow stablemates from Hit Row to perform.

Along with Isaiah Scott (f.k.a Swerve Strickland), Top Dolla and B-FAB, Miles' most prominent run in WWE came as a member of the faction known as Hit Row. The group quickly won over fans in NXT before moving up to WWE's main roster in 2021.

Speaking on The Angle Podcast, Tehuti Miles recalled what McMahon said to him and his team when they arrived on the main roster. He also described what the chairman told them about how they should perceive themselves as performers.

"Vince McMahon told us, us as in Hit Row, he told us to our faces that this is a movie production and we're the actors who do our own stunts," said Miles. "That's coming from Vince McMahon. So if he's saying that, maybe people should start thinking about this a little differently." (7:50 to 8:08)

After moving to SmackDown during the WWE Draft in October 2021, the group was unable to find the same success on the main roster that they enjoyed on NXT. The entire stable was released by the company just a few weeks after their SmackDown debut.

Randy Orton describes his relationship with Vince McMahon

Randy Orton is a 14-time world champion, and he has not been shy when talking about his past transgressions as a young WWE superstar.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Orton spoke about his current relationship with McMahon. He noted that the chairman sees a lot of himself in The Viper.

"It’s been a long, steady, growing one," said Orton. "Early on, most of our encounters was because I was fucking up. I was very fortunate because he took a liking to me. It’s kind of like a father figure on the road." Orton added: "He’s known some of the troubles I went through. We’re kind of on a different level and I think he sees a little bit of himself in me. I think that’s why he took a liking to me." (H/T Fightful)

