Vince McMahon almost axed 205 Live but fired WWE Superstar convinced him not to

205 Live debuted in November 2016 on the WWE Network

The show still airs in 2020 but Vince McMahon planned to cancel it in 2017

Vince McMahon

Enzo Amore revealed in a Q&A with Chris Van Vliet that Vince McMahon was set to cancel 205 Live in August 2017 before he suggested that he join the WWE brand and work with Neville.

At the time, Neville (now known as PAC in AEW) had been involved in Cruiserweight Championship storylines for eight months, which meant he had to work every night from Friday to Tuesday when many of his fellow Superstars finished on Mondays.

Amore, whose storyline with Big Cass came to an end due to Cass suffering an ACL tear after SummerSlam 2017, then joined the cruiserweight division and began to work with Neville.

“We were at a point in time where they were going to cancel 205 Live and I stepped in and told Vince that I wanted to work with Neville so that he could get the opportunity to get back onto the main roster and stop carrying his workload.”

WWE 205 Live in 2017

As it turned out, Neville lost the Cruiserweight Championship to Enzo Amore at the No Mercy pay-per-view in September 2017 and he walked out of WWE two weeks later before an episode of RAW.

Two-and-a-half years on, the cruiserweights no longer appear on RAW but 205 Live is still part of WWE’s weekly programming on Friday nights after SmackDown.