FTR, the AEW Tag-Team Champions, were recently guests on Vickie Guerrero's podcast excuse me. During the interview, FTR spoke about their time in WWE and their last meeting with Vince McMaho

Dax Harwood opened up about how the communications system is very broken in WWE and how that can be detrimental. Harwood also revealed that Vince McHaom actually apologized to him and Cash Wheeler in their last meeting with him in WWE:

It’s funny you say that. Our very last meeting with Vince, he told us. He apologized to us, because the system was broken … It’s crazy, because Vince wants to hear those — he wants to hear those ideas, whether he wants to use them or not — because you know, just like everyone, he has an ego. But he wants to hear those ideas. But the 130 people that you have to go through to give those ideas, they are so afraid to be face-to-face with him, you know? That blows my mind, like, I understand he is an enigma. And I understand that he’s created his own kind of legacy in the minds of people in the business. But they’re so afraid of losing their job because they pitch an idea, they want to stay as-low key as possible because they want to get a paycheck the next week. That is sad. H/T: 411Mania

FTR in AEW so far

Following their WWE release, FTR ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling. FTR have quickly climbed to the top of the tag-team division of AEW in their short time in the company. After winning the #1 contender's gauntlet match last month, FTR beat Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at All Out to win the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

We saw FTR celebrate their title win on last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite with a number of the tag-teams from the divison in attendance. The segment ended with FTR having a bucket of ice dunked on their heads. FTR will face Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on AEW Dynamite this week.