Vince McMahon approved WWE entrance change - one year after idea was pitched

Vince McMahon is the WWE Chairman

Speaking on The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, Jimmy Uso recalled that it took an entire year before Vince McMahon gave his approval for The Usos to begin using their former war dance entrance.

The six-time WWE Tag Team Champions debuted on the main roster alongside Tamina in May 2010 but they did not introduce the Siva Tau – a traditional Samoan war dance – to their entrance until the summer of 2011.

Jimmy revealed that, one year after they pitched the idea to WWE’s decision-makers, The Usos were approached by backstage producer Billy Kidman, who suddenly asked them to perform the dance in front of McMahon to see if he liked it.

“'Hey uce, you're about to do the dance because Vince wants to see what y'all are talking about.' And I was like, 'What the hell is he talking about? What dance is he talking about?' 'Didn't you pitch a dance or something?' 'Are you talking about a year ago?' 'Yeah, he wants to see that.'” [H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]

McMahon must have liked what he saw from The Usos’ dance, which you can check out above, as they went on to use it for five years before changing their entrance following their heel turn in September 2016.