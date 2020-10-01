Vince McMahon's bizarre original plan for Rusev in WWE revealed

Rusev, now known as Miro in AEW, was one of many Superstars to be released by WWE earlier this year. The Bulgarian Brute, who was over with the fans at one point in his WWE career, had a disappointing end to his stint with the company. And the former United States champion has Vince McMahon to blame for it.

Miro has been critical of WWE's booking since his release from the company, and he has now revealed an incredible idea that Vince McMahon originally had for him.

Original idea for Rusev pitched by Vince McMahon revealed

The final storyline that Rusev was involved in WWE also had his real-life wife Lana, and WWE RAW Superstar, Bobby Lashley. In this storyline, Lana revealed that Rusev was a sex addict, which was one of the reasons why she left the Bulgarian Brute for Lashley.

Rusev has now revealed on AEW Unrestricted that Vince McMahon originally pitched for Rusev to have erectile dysfunction issues rather than be a sex addict:

"They wanted [Lana] to say I was a sex addict, but the original pitch was that I have erectile dysfunction. They really wanted to kill me, completely. I don't think in anybody's eyes how the babyface has erectile dysfunction that he's a good guy. There's nothing wrong with people who have erectile dysfunction, people take care of it, but that was not the case here. There was no coming back from it. Absolutely no coming back from it. I told them, 'Vince, this is going to bury me completely.' He already had the man who took my wife, then I have erectile dysfunction, and I'm going to lose. I wasn't supposed to lose, that just changed with time. I said it was a better idea if we do the sex addict thing, and he went for it right away. Thank God I did not have erectile dysfunction as a character." (H/T Fightful)

The Lana-Rusev-Lashley love triangle storyline was eventually dropped by Vince McMahon and WWE, and Rusev was later released. He debuted in AEW last month, and used his original name Miro, on AEW Dynamite.

Lana, meanwhile, has also moved on from Lashley on WWE television and is now paired with Natalya on the Red brand, while Lashley is a key member of The Hurt Business faction.