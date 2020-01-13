Vince McMahon 'burst out laughing' at WWE Superstar's Royal Rumble idea

Vince McMahon enjoyed R-Truth's Royal Rumble pitch

R-Truth spoke about various WWE topics on the latest episode of Sam Roberts’ Notsam Wrestling podcast, including the time that his character thought the Royal Rumble was a Money In The Bank ladder match.

The 47-year-old explained that he pitched the idea to Vince McMahon ahead of the 2016 Rumble, and the WWE Chairman responded by bursting out laughing.

“When I came up with that idea, I went into Vince’s office and said, ‘Hey, I got an idea.’ He was like, ‘What?’ … ‘What if I had a ladder underneath the ring for the Rumble?’ and he looked at me and burst out laughing, and said, ‘We’re doing it.’”

R-Truth at the 2016 WWE Royal Rumble

True to his word, Vince McMahon allowed R-Truth to enter the 2016 Royal Rumble from the No.12 position. He then ran down to the ring and quickly climbed a ladder before attempting to grab an imaginary Money In The Bank briefcase above the ring.

After realising that the ring was surrounded by Rumble participants, Truth was soon targeted by Kane, who eliminated the veteran just 59 seconds after he entered the match.

Triple H went on to win the 2016 Rumble, which largely revolved around Roman Reigns and his ‘One Versus All’ WWE Championship defence against 29 other men, but Truth arguably had the most memorable moment of the match.

