WWE personnel close to Vince McMahon were surprised by Superstar's release

Former WWE star Aleister Black has revealed that WWE personnel close to Vince McMahon were also surprised by his release.

Aleister Black, while speaking to Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast, thanked the support of fans and his colleagues following his release.

He has revealed that many people close to Vince McMahon are also surprised about WWE letting him go.

"I think being released is one thing, but if you're being released and if there's literally no response to your release, that's very bleak, very dark, and I think that can get to your head. But, there's been an outpour of support from friends, colleagues, family, and fans, most importantly, it's helped. And one of the things that's really helped is, I've spoken a lot of higher-ups, they don't understand it. Throughout the entire company, there's a (feeling of), 'Why him?' It's a good feeling people care, and it's a good feeling that the perception you have as to, 'Why am I being let go?' is shared by many high up in the company that are very close to the main boss (Vince McMahon).'

Black said that WWE Hall of Famer Edge had contacted him prior to his appearance on Paquette's podcast.

Superstars released by WWE in June 2021

Aleister Black was one of seven Superstars to be released by WWE in June 2021. Murphy, who previously feuded with Black in WWE, was also released.

Braun Strowman was a big name to be released by WWE earlier this month. Strowman, who won his first world title just last year when he defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship, was also in a world title match last month when he faced Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. This was his last match in WWE

Lana and Ruby Riott, along with NXT star Santana Garrett, were also released by WWE.

Edited by Daniel Wood