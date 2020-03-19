Vince McMahon consulted The Rock before bringing back WWE Hall of Famer

Vince McMahon approached The Great One before bringing a veteran back to WWE.

The Rock couldn't be more excited for the return, and was all for bringing him back.

The Rock and Vince McMahon

WWE legend The Rock recently looked back on his WrestleMania 18 match against WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan. The Great One posted a detailed breakdown of the match on his official Instagram handle, and shared the backstory of the iconic match.

The Rock recalled that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon came up to him and asked his opinion on bringing Hulk Hogan back to WWE. The Rock responded with a resounding yes, and also agreed to have a match with The Immortal One at WrestleMania 18.

During the buildup to this epic encounter, The Rock approached Vince McMahon and suggested him to have the match billed as a high-stakes bout with the winner going down as the greatest wrestler in history. McMahon loved the idea and the element was added to the already hyped match.

At WrestleMania 18, The Rock and Hogan wrestled in front of one of the loudest crowds in the history of the business, and the atmosphere inside the arena helped the match go down as one of the greatest of all time. The Rock was victorious and the duo shook hands to end things on a high note.

Years later, many dub the match as being one of the greatest in WrestleMania's storied history, not because it was a technical masterpiece, but due to the fact that two of the most charismatic Superstars of all-time locked horns in front of one of the hottest crowds one could ever imagine.