Former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Morrison, who made his WWE return earlier this year in January, is currently aligned with his close friend The Miz on SmackDown.

During the interview, John Morrison spoke about his WWE return and when he decided to return to WWE. Morrison said that he had spoken to both WWE and AEW before a conversation with Vince McMahon saw him take WWE's offer:

When season four of Lucha ended, they had something on their contract where the tail doesn’t stop until the episodes stopped airing. And I’d signed with Impact. When everything was free and clear, I decided I’m a free agent again – I’m completely free, no ties anywhere. I’m going to figure out where I wanna go. I talked to WWE and I talked to AEW and I had a really good conversation with Vince. They made me a really nice offer and I ended up taking it.

After leaving WWE the first time, John Morrison wrestled in Lucha Underground under the ringname Johnny Mundo. Following LU, John Morrison signed with Impact Wresting where he wrestled as Johnny Impact. Morrison is a former Lucha Underground Champion as well as a former Impact World Champion.

John Morrison on how much longer he plans to continue wrestling

John Morrision was also asked about his career and how long he intends to continue wrestling. Morrison, who is a 17-year veteran at this stage, did not have a definitive time frame but said that he would like to finish his career with WWE:

I’m still on like a 17-year run from when I started. So final run could mean five years, 10 years, 15 years. Who knows. That’s what I mean, whatever happens, I’d like to finish out at WWE. Hopefully in front of people.

The Miz and John Morrison are currently feuding with Otis and Tucker on SmackDown right now. It's clear that they have their eyes squarely set on the Money In The Bank contract held by Otis at the moment.