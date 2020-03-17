Vince McMahon 'doesn't see anything' in two WWE SmackDown Superstars

Vince McMahon ultimately decides which Superstars appear in WWE

The B-Team have struggled for television time in recent months

Vince McMahon is the WWE Chairman

Former WWE producer Arn Anderson explained on a recent episode of his podcast that Vince McMahon “doesn’t see anything” in Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

The episode focused on the 2018 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which began with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeating both B-Team members (then part of The Miz’s Miztourage) on the kickoff show.

When host Conrad Thompson questioned why McMahon seemingly cannot get behind Dallas and Axel, Anderson described both Superstars as “tremendous performers” but made it clear that the WWE Chairman does not share his opinion.

“He just didn’t see anything in them. Those guys are tremendous performers and I got to see them on the road every night with different opponents, and having twelve, fourteen, fifteen minutes to go out and tell a story.”

The WWE Hall of Famer said it is difficult for fans to care about Dallas and Axel when they rarely win matches, while he gave an insight into how McMahon’s creative meetings work when he is surrounded by people who have the task of writing Superstars into storylines.

“It only exists in his [McMahon’s] mind and he’s the boss. He makes the decisions. That’s it. When he looks at that room of creative guys, his creative team, and says, ‘Okay, I don’t like that performer or that team,’ then that’s it. That’s the kiss of death. It’s done. Boom. Over.”

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in WWE

Although both Superstars achieved success early on in their WWE careers (Bo Dallas won the NXT Championship and Curtis Axel won the Intercontinental Championship), The B-Team has hardly been used on SmackDown since they moved to the brand in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania 35.

Dallas’ most recent televised match came in The B-Team’s Tag Team Turmoil encounter with The New Day at Crown Jewel in October 2019, while Axel’s only match on television in 2020 took place in February against Daniel Bryan on SmackDown.