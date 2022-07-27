Vince McMahon reportedly forfeits WWE stock following retirement

Vince McMahon has disposed of a portion of his WWE stock following his retirement.

The former CEO of the company resigned from the promotion last Friday. He announced his retirement on Twitter and later released an official statement. The 76-year-old claimed that it was time for him to retire and thanked the WWE Universe. Vince is currently under investigation for alleged "hush money" payments to several former female employees.

According to a new SEC Filing on the promotion's official corporate website, McMahon has disposed of 38,519 shares of WWE stock at $0. The filing states that the disposed stock "consists of a portion of unvested stock units previously reported in Table I which were forfeited by Mr. McMahon in connection with his retirement from the Company effective July 22, 2022".

Vince still owns 69,157 shares of WWE stock, which "excludes 100 shares of Class A Common Stock owned individually by Mr. McMahon's wife, Linda McMahon."

Vince McMahon sends message to WWE Superstars following his retirement

The announcement of McMahon's retirement shocked the wrestling world as well as the talent working in WWE. He made a couple of appearances on programs during the scandal, making it seem like he wasn't going anywhere.

After it was announced that he was stepping away, Vince McMahon sent out an internal memo to the WWE Superstars. He let them know that he would be watching despite not being backstage anymore.

"You are WWE’s only natural resource, chosen to perform in front of a global audience. You are all WWE Global Ambassadors. Carry the WWE flag wherever you go. Wave it high and proud. And bust your ass to be all you can be as a persn and as a performer. One other thing — I won’t be with you, but I’ll be watching. Remember to keep your hands up, grab hold, and sell." (H/T to Wrestling Inc)

