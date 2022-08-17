Vince McMahon laughed at former WWE star for wanting to urinate during commentary

Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette has recalled how Vince McMahon was amused at her for holding in her pee during a RAW show.

Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, worked from 2012 to 2020 in WWE. She became the first full-time female commentator in the company in 2018. She transitioned from being a backstage interviewer and host to the commentary desk in the company.

Speaking on a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Paquette said that she was desperate to use the toilet during an episode of RAW, while Vince McMahon laughed about her situation after the show ended.

“I actually remember one time when I was doing commentary and we were deep in the third hour of RAW. My teeth are floating, I had to pee so, so bad. So every commercial break I am white-knuckling it and like ‘Guys I am dying to pee!’ Cole and Graves are passing their water back and forth, they are talking about rivers and lakes. As soon as the show is done I am tearing through Gorilla and Vince is like ‘Ha Ha Ha!’ He loved that I was holding it in all this time,” said Paquette. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Her co-commentators, Michael Cole and Corey Graves, joked about her predicament and made matters worse for her during the show.

Renee Paquette on her WWE commentary stint

In an interview with NBC Sports, Paquette said that she was grateful and happy to get the opportunity of being a commentator on RAW, but didn't enjoy her stint behind the announcers' desk.

"I’m so happy that I got to be someone to step in there to do that, that I got to make history, that I was afforded the opportunity to step in there to do that. I love that. But the actual job itself, I just didn’t love," said the former WWE star.

Paquette stated that she enjoys hosting shows and showcasing her personality, which was not possible as a commentator.

Paquette left the company in the summer of 2020 and started her own podcast, Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette.

